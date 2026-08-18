Quote Of The Day By John Locke: 'It Is One Thing To Show A Man That He Is In Error, And Another To...'

John Locke remains one of history's most well-known philosophers, and his way of thinking made way for both the Enlightenment and the creation of liberalism. Born in Wrington, Somerset, in 1632, Locke was a student and teacher before becoming a physician, and later, a minister. Locke produced many major writings over the course of his life, sharing his revolutionary thoughts on politics, government, and the human mind.

Locke was passionate about the human right to "life, liberty, and estate." Many of his beliefs also hinged on the idea that science should be used to discover the truth, and that, to learn something, one must use their own ability to take in facts and details about the world around them.

Locke had a unique perspective on the human mind and how it truly learns. That's why Locke's wise words on how to break this vicious cycle are today's quote of the day.