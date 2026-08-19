Quote Of The Day By Mahatma Gandhi: 'Freedom Is Not Worth Having If It Does Not...'

If you don't have the freedom to make mistakes, then you don't have true freedom. The ability to explore and try things, even if they don't work out, is an innate part of being free. Lacking this ability hampers growth and makes it more difficult for people to learn and reach their potential.

Mahatma Gandhi expressed his inability to understand the motivations of authoritarian leaders who fought to rob citizens of the option to make their own choices and take their own risks. Gandhi was against the government stripping its citizens of freedom. To him, this meant that everyone has the ability to choose a different path even if said path leads to missteps.

For many of us, we live in a time when it often feels like our freedom is being encroached upon. This is something Gandhi passionately fought against during his time, and now would be no different. To Gandhi, making mistakes and decisions is how we all learn, and learning is a right we all have and should give up to no one.