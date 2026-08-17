Hayden Panettiere Once Shut Down A False Rumor In Defense Of Taylor Swift

After "Nashville" was no longer on the air, fans didn't see Hayden Panettiere acting as much anymore. Since then, this role has gone down in history as one of Panettiere's most-remembered. Interestingly, Panettiere opened up about her time on the series in her 2026 memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning." According to her, she felt the uncomfortable dynamic between Juliette Barnes and Connie Britton's character, Rayna Jaymes, was coming to life behind the scenes just as it had onscreen. "I was twenty-three years old, and Connie was in her forties with three Emmy nominations under her belt," Panettiere wrote about filming the series. "This should have been her time to shine, and while it was in many respects, I was terrified of making Connie worry that I — not my character — was trying to compete with her," she explained.

This was one of the reasons why playing Juliette was such a challenge. She continued, "It was difficult to play that sometimes, that competitiveness, where we were in opposition and against each other," noting, "[I]t's not what we thought it was going to be, so it was very difficult to step in." But it seems that this tension helped bring these characters to life, as their chemistry was one of the elements that made the series tick.