Quote Of The Day By Confucius: 'The Superior Man Is Modest In His Speech, But Exceeds In...'
Confucius' ideas have certainly made a lasting impact. Originally known as Kong Qiu, he was born in 551 in Qufu, now in the Shandong province of China. While there are some historical disputes, it's generally believed that Confucius grew up lacking in money and status, which prevented him from working for the government like he wanted. Instead, he picked up simple skills and unassuming jobs until he was able to join the Lu government as a minister of crime. In this position, Confucius worked with the law and diplomacy. Ultimately, when his principles became misaligned with the goings-on in his position, he was forced to leave, hoping he could find a way to change the things he believed were wrong with the world.
Confucius went on to spread his philosophy, which is now known as Confucianism, an amalgam of ethical, sociopolitical, and theological views, some of which are certainly outdated while others will always be relevant. Confucianism's ethical framework is perhaps most famously expressed in Confucius' well-known Golden Rule, which comes from "The Analects of Confucius" (Book 12, Chapter 2): "Do not do to others what you do not wish done to you." He extensively developed this philosophy and gained loyal followers from his teachings. To this day, he is still thought of as one of the most impactful sages in all of China, and certainly the most famous. That's why a passage from "The Analects of Confucius" is today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Confucius
"The superior man is modest in his speech, but exceeds in his actions." This quote comes from Book 4 of James Legge's 19th-century translation of the aforementioned "Analects of Confucius," a collection of his teachings that was compiled by Confucius' followers after his death around 479 BCE. While the sentiment is simple, it is a truism that resonates through history and has inspired more well-known cliches: Actions speak louder than words, talk is cheap, practice what you preach, put your money where your mouth is, and so on.
Deeper Meaning of Confucius' Quote — Be humble, and let your actions tell the story
Confucius' politics often centered around the notion that those in charge should set an example for the citizens they lead. He believed that leaders were meant to stay focused on the law and the ideals they wanted their citizens to follow; they should act accordingly and not just talk about how others should act. Confucius was vehemently against egotism, which can lead politicians to get a big head and abuse their positions, acting in their own self-interest over the good of others.
It's easy to see how this connects to Confucius' quote about modesty and how actions should speak for a person's character more than their words do. It's tempting to be braggadocious, to stroke your ego, and even to twist the truth when representing yourself to others, especially in the age of social media, when everyone seems to be fabricating a more polished version of themselves for others to see. Yet, Confucius' quote reminds us that, no matter how hard people try to obfuscate or distort reality, the truth of their actions will always give them away, whether they're major politicians or simply someone on Instagram.
More quotes from Confucius
- "It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop."
- "A legendary horse is praised not for its strength, but for its integrity,"
- "By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; Second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest."
- "Study the past if you would define the future."
- "The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones."