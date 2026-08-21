Quote Of The Day By Confucius: 'The Superior Man Is Modest In His Speech, But Exceeds In...'

Confucius' ideas have certainly made a lasting impact. Originally known as Kong Qiu, he was born in 551 in Qufu, now in the Shandong province of China. While there are some historical disputes, it's generally believed that Confucius grew up lacking in money and status, which prevented him from working for the government like he wanted. Instead, he picked up simple skills and unassuming jobs until he was able to join the Lu government as a minister of crime. In this position, Confucius worked with the law and diplomacy. Ultimately, when his principles became misaligned with the goings-on in his position, he was forced to leave, hoping he could find a way to change the things he believed were wrong with the world.

Confucius went on to spread his philosophy, which is now known as Confucianism, an amalgam of ethical, sociopolitical, and theological views, some of which are certainly outdated while others will always be relevant. Confucianism's ethical framework is perhaps most famously expressed in Confucius' well-known Golden Rule, which comes from "The Analects of Confucius" (Book 12, Chapter 2): "Do not do to others what you do not wish done to you." He extensively developed this philosophy and gained loyal followers from his teachings. To this day, he is still thought of as one of the most impactful sages in all of China, and certainly the most famous. That's why a passage from "The Analects of Confucius" is today's quote of the day.