Quote Of The Day By Wendell Berry: 'I Come Into The Presence Of Still Water. And I Feel...'

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Wendell Berry could be called a modern-day Henry David Thoreau. The Kentucky-born poet and author still lives on his family's 200-year-old farm, where he regularly writes about the importance of appreciating and maintaining nature. Berry's most groundbreaking work, 1977's "The Unsettling of America: Culture and Agriculture," calls for a return to sustainable farming and away from industrial agriculture — a message that resonates even more deeply today. Not content just to sit behind his writing desk, Berry is also a proud activist who has participated in several major protests against nuclear power plants and mountaintop coal mining.

His daughter, Mary Berry, carries on the celebrated writer's work through the Berry Center, an education and conservation nonprofit. In 2010, Berry was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Barack Obama, but he's hardly content to rest on his laurels. The prolific poet, essayist, and novelist, who turned 92 in August 2026, continues to inspire readers all over the world, with his most recent book released in 2025. Naturally, our quote of the day is one of Berry's most beautiful reflections on maintaining a relationship with the earth.