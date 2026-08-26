Quote Of The Day By Søren Kierkegaard: 'Love Is The Expression Of The One Who...'

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Søren Kierkegaard was a Danish philosopher, and he was all about trying to understand the human condition. With that focus, he became known as the "Father of Existentialism," according to The Living Philosophy. In a nutshell, existentialism is the idea that each person has to find a meaning for their own life. That in turn can cause some angst and anxiety about what it means to live a good and meaningful life — here are some ways to help feel less anxious.

Kierkegaard was born in 1813, the youngest in his family with six older siblings. He had a very religious father who wanted his son to become a pastor. Instead, Kierkegaard focused more on literature. He died in 1855 at a hospital in Copenhagen and his cause of death was unknown. In his relatively short life, he had a lot to say; he wrote a number of papers and books on a range of topics, including religion, psychology, ethics, literature, and more.

Kierkegaard wasn't one to shy away from difficult topics or deep dives on what it means to be human, including all the hardship that can come with it. His writing was known for being thought-provoking and often profound. He inspired other writers and artists, including Franz Kafka, John Updike, and Edvard Munch. His work and philosophies have stood the test of time and even entered pop culture to a degree — you can find references to Kierkegaard in TV shows like the fast-paced dramedy "Gilmore Girls" and the NBC comedy "The Good Place." That's why he's The List's quote of the day.