Meghan Markle Insiders Are 'Worried' For Her Wellbeing Ahead Of UK Return

When Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duke of Sussex left the U.K. in March 2020 to live in California, it seemed like a permanent move. In a BBC interview in 2025, Prince Harry said that, "I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point" (via CBS News). This was in regards to the security and protection that his family would, or rather wouldn't, get while they were there since they're no longer working royals. However, in that interview, he also mentioned that there were parts of his home country that he did miss, and now we've found out that the whole Sussex family are going to be returning for an extended stay in the U.K. It's a way that the kids can get a feel for their dad's home country, but what's going to happen to Meghan? Not everyone is as excited about the idea of the move, considering what happened to Meghan while she was living in the U.K. the first time around.

Meghan's life was never the same after marrying Prince Harry. One of those ways was a level of intense scrutiny that she hadn't faced before. The Sussexes didn't feel protected by the palace from the press, and it's not clear how much has changed behind the scenes. There's still bound to be tabloid attention on the couple even though, or perhaps because, the Sussexes have been away from the U.K. so long. "My biggest concern is the level of media attention she'll face in the U.K.," an unnamed source reportedly close to Meghan told People. "I'm worried for her."