Meghan Markle Insiders Are 'Worried' For Her Wellbeing Ahead Of UK Return
When Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duke of Sussex left the U.K. in March 2020 to live in California, it seemed like a permanent move. In a BBC interview in 2025, Prince Harry said that, "I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point" (via CBS News). This was in regards to the security and protection that his family would, or rather wouldn't, get while they were there since they're no longer working royals. However, in that interview, he also mentioned that there were parts of his home country that he did miss, and now we've found out that the whole Sussex family are going to be returning for an extended stay in the U.K. It's a way that the kids can get a feel for their dad's home country, but what's going to happen to Meghan? Not everyone is as excited about the idea of the move, considering what happened to Meghan while she was living in the U.K. the first time around.
Meghan's life was never the same after marrying Prince Harry. One of those ways was a level of intense scrutiny that she hadn't faced before. The Sussexes didn't feel protected by the palace from the press, and it's not clear how much has changed behind the scenes. There's still bound to be tabloid attention on the couple even though, or perhaps because, the Sussexes have been away from the U.K. so long. "My biggest concern is the level of media attention she'll face in the U.K.," an unnamed source reportedly close to Meghan told People. "I'm worried for her."
Meghan Markle admitted to intense struggles behind the scenes while living in the U.K.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex won't be returning to the U.K. as working royals, and they're reportedly planning to be in a non-royal residence, according to The Sun. Perhaps that will give them more control over who has access to their lives? It's still not clear at this point what level of security they'll have while there.
One of the stunning things we learned from Oprah Winfrey's 2021 interview with Prince Harry and Meghan was that for a time after she married Harry, Meghan had contemplated suicide because of the harsh way she was treated by the media. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore," she said, "and that was a very clear and real and frightening ... constant thought" (via CBC).
There was a glimpse of Meghan having a hard time feeling isolated and overwhelmed before she and Prince Harry stepped back from royal life. During the couple's 2019 tour of Africa not long after their son Archie was born, ITV's Tom Bradby asked her about the pressure that she'd been under. She seemed emotional and she confirmed that it was a struggle. Meghan also said: " ... thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm okay. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," via ITV News. With how hard that was for Meghan when they were last living in the U.K., it seems reasonable that those close to her might be concerned about how she'll do.
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