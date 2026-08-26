Tim Curry, Clue Star, Dead At 80

English actor Tim Curry, known for his iconic roles in films such as "Clue" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," has died at age 80, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that he passed away in the evening of August 25, 2026. As of writing, the cause of death is unknown, but he had a stroke in 2012 that affected his health. In September 2025 during a 50th anniversary screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," Curry opened up about using a wheelchair because of the stroke, joking to the audience, "So I won't be singing and I won't be dancing very soon" (via People).

Curry started his career on London's West End before his cult classic performance in "Rocky Horror" made him a prolific TV and film actor in the 90s where he appeared in such films as "The Hunt for Red October," "Home Alone 2," and "Muppet's Treasure Island." No stranger to iconic makeup, Curry also starred as Darkness in Ridley Scott's "Legend" alongside a young Tom Cruise, and he terrified millions of TV viewers as Pennywise the Clown in the original ABC adaptation of "It."