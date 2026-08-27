Quote Of The Day By John Green: 'I Want To Be Earnest, Even If...'

Revealing what you truly think and who you really are is often scary. We risk judgment, backlash, and mockery. Yet, so much can be gained by taking that risk. As an essayist, John Green knows quite a bit about showing the world his true self, regardless of the negative feedback he might get. If Green wasn't willing to expose his innermost thoughts, he would never be able to create art that resonates with others. As an artist, in particular, you must overcome the fear of sharing pieces of yourself in order to create something with meaning that makes an impact.

These days, the internet and social media have made vulnerability even more of a danger. What you put out there can more easily reach more people than ever before. Online, many folks are much more comfortable being harsh and thoughtless with their words and feedback than they likely would be face-to-face with someone. This makes people less likely to put their thoughts and feelings out there. Yet, if we all fear earnestness because of how we may be judged online or in person, then we will all become even further isolated from each other than we already are. There is so much comfort, humor, and joy to be found when we discover that someone else feels the way we do. In order to discover that, we have to be willing to put ourselves out there.