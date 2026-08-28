Quote Of The Day By Joan Didion: 'The Charms That Work On Others Count For Nothing In...'

Journalist and author Joan Didion will always be remembered for her piercing prose. She had the ability to put feelings into words in a way that made readers pause to reflect on how her works were relevant to their own lives. Didion had a gift for encouraging some serious introspection — usually the uncomfortable kind.

Didion was born in Sacramento, California, on December 5, 1934. She died on December 23, 2021, but her body of work lives on, and continues to inspire modern readers. Didion's life was riddled with tragedy. Her husband, John Gregory Dunne, died of a heart attack in 2003. Five days before his death, the couple's daughter, Quintana Roo Dunne Michael, had to be rushed to hospital because of pneumonia paired with septic shock, which left her in a coma. The death of her husband devastated Didion, who chronicled the experience of her grief in her tome "The Year of Magical Thinking." In 2005, Didion's daughter died after years of health issues. She had pancreatitis and was only 39. Didion's subsequent book, "Blue Nights," was about her daughter's life, and her early death.

It is perhaps because she was so familiar with tragedy that Didion's writing resonated with so many. She was a very self-aware writer, and her essay "On Self-Respect" is one of her works that truly encourage honest introspection. It's also the essay from which we pulled today's quote of the day.