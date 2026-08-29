Quote Of The Day By Robert Frost: 'Two Roads Diverged In A Wood...'

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There's an American poem that likely turns up in more graduation speeches and motivational posters than any other. And even though it started as a private joke that its author never meant anyone to take seriously, it has become the definitive byword for making bold life choices.

The man behind it, Robert Frost, was an American poet known for his relatable observations about everyday life, with prose that made philosophical truths sound like front-porch smalltalk. He was born in San Francisco on March 26, 1874. His father died in 1885, and that sent the family moving across the country to Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Frost sold his first poem, "My Butterfly," to the New York Independent magazine for $15. He later moved to England in 1912 with his own family, and his first official poetry collection was published the year after. He remains the only poet with four Pulitzer Prizes to his name. The twists and turns of his life were many — a father lost at 11; two Ivy League stints abandoned; a failed run at chicken farming; years of obscurity before finding fame; enduring the deaths of four of his six children; and losing his wife, Elinor, in 1938 — which is why few writers understood better how the paths we choose can define a lifetime, and why we've singled out his famous poem for today's quote of the day.