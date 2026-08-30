Quote Of The Day By Sue Monk Kidd: 'Don't Sort-Of-Maybe Live, But Live Like...'

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Every writer dreams of finding the kind of success Sue Monk Kidd has enjoyed. A nursing student before a professor encouraged her true talent, Kidd wrote several theological books and then tried her hand at fiction. Her first novel, 2002's "The Secret Life of Bees," was an instant sensation, landing on bestseller lists and inspiring both a movie and a Broadway play. Her second, "The Mermaid Chair," also hit the top of the charts and was made into a TV movie. Kidd's other works include "The Invention of Wings" and "The Book of Longings," a story set in ancient Judea and featuring Jesus and his family. She and her adult daughter Ann Kidd Taylor collaborated on "Traveling With Pomegranates," a memoir about the international travels that helped them reconnect and find meaning in their lives. Kidd and her husband of more than five decades live in North Carolina, where she continues to write and to find beauty in nature and everyday pleasures.

Kidd's themes of spirituality and women's empowerment are woven into all her works, and her characters often offer simple but deep truths in the course of the stories. One of her most meaningful reflections on the art of living is our quote of the day.