Quote Of The Day By Marcus Aurelius: 'Then What Should We Work For? Only This...'

Marcus Aurelius, the philosopher-king whose "Meditations" has served as a primer on Stoicism and remained a bestseller that reads like the ultimate self-help handbook, was born in Rome on April 26, 121. In 161, he became emperor, taking over an empire that stretched from Britain to the Euphrates.

The reign that followed was marked by one conflict after another. The Parthian War lasted five years, and though Rome won, the returning legions carried with them a plague that devastated the realm. Then, there were the Marcomannic Wars, which Aurelius spent much of his remaining life fighting. The coup by Avidius Cassius, one of the emperor's trusted generals, also brought upheaval to an empire already stretched thin.

Yet despite all of this chaos — despite Aurelius spending the final decade of his life in army camps and between campaigns — he managed to fill a notebook with the accumulated wisdom of a lifetime. He could've used that notebook to document his own glory, but instead, he filled it with peaceful deliberations. That a man with as much power as Aurelius spent his nights reminding himself how little any of it mattered is exactly why he's the timeless purveyor of today's quote of the day.