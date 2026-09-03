Quote Of The Day By Epictetus: 'If You Tell Me That You Desire...'

While you've almost surely heard of stoicism, what about all of the philosophers behind it? Epictetus was born around AD 55 in Hierapolis, Phrygia (now Turkey). He was born into slavery, and when Epictetus was finally released, he committed to pursuing philosophy. As a result, his thoughts helped create stoicism. But the negative way stoicism was viewed in the tyrannical society where Epictetus lived prompted the young man and several of his fellow philosophers to be banished from Rome. He relocated to Greece where he opened a school of stoicism and taught lectures. It is believed that while Epictetus himself didn't write, his teachings were documented by Flavius Arrian, one of his students.

Through those texts, Epictetus' teachings have lived on, and continue to be studied to this day. These teachings revolved around several ideas. One important element is that we don't have control over anything but our own thoughts. Therefore, it is important to accept and be grateful for what happens around us that we can't control. Epictetus believed that emotions can guide us down the wrong path. Instead of letting our feelings control us, we must aim to be virtuous and not sink our time and effort into things we won't really be able to affect. These ideas made Epictetus one of the most well-known and significant stoic philosophers in history. And that's why he gave us today's quote of the day.