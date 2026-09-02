Quote Of The Day By T.S. Eliot: 'Do I Dare Disturb The Universe? In A Minute There Is...'

If you've ever talked yourself out of a decision and then talked yourself back into it an hour later, with indecision gnawing at your mind and the trepidation of committing to any one choice growing in you until you do nothing at all, T.S. Eliot, one of the defining poets of the 20th century, has already captured you in a verse.

Thomas Stearns Eliot was born on September 26, 1888, in St. Louis, Missouri. He studied at Harvard and made the voyage across the ocean to England, becoming a British citizen by 1927. He produced some of the most profound and influential poems of the modern era, including "The Waste Land" in 1922 and "Four Quartets" in 1943. He also happened to collect honors from all around the world — the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1948, Britain's Order of Merit in 1948, and the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1964, among others.

For all that success and enviable acclaim, Eliot also seemingly knew something about what it was like to feel decision paralysis in your day-to-day life. One of the his most famous early creations is a man who cannot bring himself to act at all. That character gave us one of the sharpest lines ever written about overthinking and how it can derail a life, which is why T.S. Eliot is today's quote of the day.