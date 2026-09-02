Jonathan Bennett Trades His Hallmark Winter Coat For Summer-Ready Abs In GH Sneak Peek

Jonathan Bennett is getting in "General Hospital" shape. Hallmark fans may not know that the star joined the soap opera cast earlier this year. And while we're used to seeing him in a Christmas sweater in wholesome holiday flicks, it seems that he's about to be showing off his six-pack way more than he does on Hallmark.

"I won't tell you when they write me more shirtless scenes on GH, but there will be signs," Bennett playfully wrote on his recent Instagram video. The video shows him working out some very buff biceps at the gym. "Looks like Detective Joe will be fighting crime and carbs for a while," he joked in the caption, tagging the soap opera's official Instagram account.

Bennett is just the latest in a long line of celebrities who have appeared on "General Hospital." He plays Detective Joe Fitzpatrick, who, based on Bennett's Instagram post, will apparently be going sans shirt on the series' season 63. This won't be the first time the star showed off his abs while appearing on "General Hospital." Earlier this month, Detective Joe had a post-swimming pool scene that definitely showed he's in shape. And, apparently, Bennett is making sure he stays that way for the rest of the season.