Jonathan Bennett Trades His Hallmark Winter Coat For Summer-Ready Abs In GH Sneak Peek
Jonathan Bennett is getting in "General Hospital" shape. Hallmark fans may not know that the star joined the soap opera cast earlier this year. And while we're used to seeing him in a Christmas sweater in wholesome holiday flicks, it seems that he's about to be showing off his six-pack way more than he does on Hallmark.
"I won't tell you when they write me more shirtless scenes on GH, but there will be signs," Bennett playfully wrote on his recent Instagram video. The video shows him working out some very buff biceps at the gym. "Looks like Detective Joe will be fighting crime and carbs for a while," he joked in the caption, tagging the soap opera's official Instagram account.
Bennett is just the latest in a long line of celebrities who have appeared on "General Hospital." He plays Detective Joe Fitzpatrick, who, based on Bennett's Instagram post, will apparently be going sans shirt on the series' season 63. This won't be the first time the star showed off his abs while appearing on "General Hospital." Earlier this month, Detective Joe had a post-swimming pool scene that definitely showed he's in shape. And, apparently, Bennett is making sure he stays that way for the rest of the season.
Jonathan Bennett feels right at home on daytime TV
"General Hospital" has certainly changed over the years. Yet, there's nothing new about the male stars of the hit daytime TV series losing their shirts. And while that may not happen quite as frequently over on the Hallmark Channel, Jonathan Bennett still knew what he was getting into when he took on this role.
25 years before joining the "General Hospital" cast, he was a cast member on "All My Children." This role may require some serious work at the gym, but Bennett told Soap Opera Digest that he "hit the jackpot" when he joined "General Hospital." When he read about Joe Fitzpatrick after learning that folks at the show were eyeing him for the role, Bennett recalled, "I called my agent and said, 'I'm playing this character.'"
Evidently, Bennett and Detective Joe were a match made in casting heaven. But it had been a while since Bennett worked on daytime TV. And a role like this one has a much more intense, demanding schedule than what he's grown accustomed to at the Hallmark Channel. He said he was "completely nervous my first week." Luckily, the cast and crew quickly made him feel right at home. "I felt like I've been here for 20 years," he said, noting, "I just felt so comfortable." So, it's safe to say a fun work environment like that probably makes some extra time in the gym feel worth it.