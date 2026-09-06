Quote Of The Day By Baruch Spinoza: 'Nature Is Satisfied With Little; And If She Is...'

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Baruch Spinoza was a Dutch-Jewish philosopher whose works are still celebrated today. Born in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on November 24, 1632, Spinoza grew up to be a controversial figure among his peers because he questioned religious doctrines and whether God even existed in the way early biblical texts claimed. This made Jewish religious leaders uncomfortable and Spinoza, who wasn't someone who bowed to pressure from the authorities, refused to apologize for his questions and different beliefs, which led to him being banished from his hometown in 1656.

Spinoza didn't believe that God doesn't exist; he simply had a different view of who and what God is that didn't align with his peers, and because of this he was subsequently accused of being an atheist by his fellow philosophers. Spinoza's exile saw him change his first name to Benedictus, and he carved out a career as a lens-grinder. He made a humble living, never wanting to accept any grand gifts or money from those who greatly admired him and his philosophical works, which included various tomes that explored not only God and religion, but also politics and freedom of speech.

Spinoza's choice to live a humble life despite becoming a widely respected philosopher is the reason he once directed today's quote to someone who was trying to convince Spinoza to accept money left to him in an acquaintance's will.