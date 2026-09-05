Quote Of The Day By John Locke: 'Reading Furnishes The Mind Only With...'

John Locke was an English philosopher from the 17th century who helped establish British Empiricism as a school of thought. For those non-philosophy majors, British Empiricism is all about our senses and experiences helping to create knowledge. With his thoughts on reason and individual rights, he has also been called "the father of the Enlightenment," according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Locke was born in Somerset, England in 1632. His parents were Puritans, and his father fought on the side of the Parliamentarians against the Royalists in the English Civil War that took place when Locke was young. This seemed to help inform some of his ideas about who should be the leader in a society. Instead of there being a king who was granted the role by God, Locke felt that people should be able to govern themselves, and the government should allow and protect every citizen's inherent and protected rights, notably life, liberty, and property.

He studied, and later taught, at the University of Oxford, and along with his philosophical writing, he was also a physician. Locke's ideas on religion, politics, government, and life greatly influenced America's founding fathers in putting together documents like the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights. His theories are still studied today, even making their way into some pop culture: Locke's philosophies were one of many included on NBC's "The Good Place." That's why one of Locke's ideas is The List's quote of the day.