Quote Of The Day By Susan Sontag: 'I Envy Paranoids; They Actually Think People Are...'

Susan Sontag knew how to capture the human condition in her writing, and she wasn't afraid to show her own vulnerability at times too. Born on January 16, 1933, in New York City, Sontag grew up to become a renowned essayist, screenwriter, and novelist. After completing master's degrees in English literature and philosophy at Harvard University, Sontag started teaching before becoming a full-time writer. She was a child prodigy who lost her father when she was only five years old. Her mother was an alcoholic, and both of her parents were mostly absent from her childhood. After her father's death, her mother re-married, but the situation at home didn't change, and Sontag and her sister, Judith, were raised by their housekeeper.

Her exceptional intelligence (she set up a chemistry laboratory in the garage when she was just nine), made Sontag a total outlier. With no parents to dote on her, she attempted to make friends with the neighborhood kids by trying to get them interested in her projects, to no avail. So, she turned to books instead. During her lifetime, Sontag penned several acclaimed works, both fiction and non-fiction. She notably raised the hackles of many Americans when she wrote a column for The New Yorker about the 9/11 terror attacks.

Sontag criticized the media and the Bush Administration's rhetoric around them, and questioned whether 9/11 was a consequence of America's own actions abroad, while chastising the country's leaders for trying to convince everyone that all was well when it wasn't. Many saw this as Sontag defending the attackers. This was hardly the case — she condemned what happened but was holding the powers that be accountable. For someone who felt overlooked all her life, this piece gave Sontag plenty of the attention she once acknowledged she craved.