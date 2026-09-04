Quote Of The Day By Gloria Steinem: 'I Have Yet To Hear A Man Ask For...'

Gender inequality is so pervasive in our culture, it's easy to miss its many symptoms. Even as society has shifted toward more women working, the expectations for balance haven't evened out. If a woman works, she's also expected to handle the house, her marriage's health, and if applicable, childcare. Our culture places the burden of emotional labor on women and lifts it off men.

Gloria Steinem grappled with balancing marriage and freedom in her personal life, as many women do. On Fresh Air in 2015, she recalled her abortion at age 22. "I just knew that if I went home and married, which I would've had to do, it would be to the wrong person; it would be to a life that wasn't mine..." Steinem explained. Leaving her job, retreating to her hometown, and depending on a man would've stripped her of her freedom and possibly her safety. And she fought for other women to have the right to avoid this like she did. Steinem lived to see progress in feminism. Yet, in her later years, some of that progress was undone. Our society stands on a foundation of inequality and arbitrary hierarchy. And as freedom is threatened in so many ways, we must work harder than ever to examine the things that are so embedded in the world view we've been sold that we often miss them.