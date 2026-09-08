Quote Of The Day By Jane Hirshfield: 'Like A Lover, Your Life Bends Down And...'

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Jane Hirshfield has had a lifelong affinity for poetry. Born in New York City in 1953, she fell in love with haiku around the time she was eight. Simultaneously, she also expressed her ambitions for pursuing a writing career. It didn't take long for her to realize that dream, and Hirshfield began publishing professionally as a student at Princeton University. However, her life took a very different turn soon after she graduated, when she spent eight years studying Zen Buddhism.

Although she wasn't writing while she lived in a monastery, those experiences became an essential part of Hirshfield's creative output. "The ability to stay in the moment, to investigate it through my own body and mind, was what I most needed to learn at that point in my life," Hirshfield explained to AGNI in 2006. "You cannot write until you know how to inhabit your own experience."

Hirshfield went on to publish poetry and essays, teaching and traveling the world. Although she's won numerous awards, Hirshfield's clear that the process of writing poetry takes a lot of trial and error, whether in the form of numerous revisions or rejections from publishers. Hirshfield takes it in stride, since she believes that writing is a part of living. "I write a poem to find something," Hirshfield informed Mind & Life Europe in 2025. "The poems are the music existence sometimes makes through me." Her readers are on that journey of discovery right along with her, as can be seen in today's quote of the day.