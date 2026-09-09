Quote Of The Day By Plato: 'Neither Family, Nor Privilege, Nor Wealth, Nor Anything But Love Can...'

Plato, the ancient Greek philosopher and student of Socrates, left behind many works. British philosopher Alfred North Whitehead once described all of European philosophy as "a series of footnotes to Plato."

His date of birth is contested, but historians put it somewhere between 428 and 427 B.C., and some even make the case for 424 or 423. It's claimed that he inherited his grandfather's name, Aristocles, and that "Plato" began as a schoolyard tag for his broad build. Some reject that story, noting that Plato was as unremarkable a name in that ancient city as John is in ours. In 399 B.C., the reestablished democracy condemned Socrates, the man who'd taught him, and Plato left town. He went on to open his school on ground dedicated to a local hero named Academus — which is where English gets the word "academic."

Aristotle, Plato's student, studied there, and the school outlasted him by nearly nine centuries. Plato came from a family of considerable means and influence, and his uncle Charmides sat among the Thirty Tyrants who, in 404 B.C., had torn down the city's democracy. Bloodline and wealth were the two assets young Plato had in abundance, which is precisely why his quote about love, chosen as today's quote of the day, packs a punch.