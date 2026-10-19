Bewitched's Tabitha Is Now In Her 60s And A Natural Beauty Without Makeup

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Erin Murphy, who portrayed Tabitha Stephens in the popular '60s show "Bewitched," is in her 60s now, and she's more gorgeous than ever. In fact, when fans take stock of what little Tabitha Stephens looks like nowadays, many surmise that she must have had some work done to still look this good. Murphy, however, has made it clear that this is not the case, taking to Instagram in October 2025 to share a makeup-free selfie that set the internet abuzz. "This is 61...WITHOUT a facelift, without any makeup," she proudly penned in the accompanying caption. "Not sure why so many random people on social media feel the need to speculate that I've had a facelift; but I haven't. I suppose it's a backhanded compliment that you think I look good 'for my age.'"

The post generated headlines, and in a subsequent interview with Fox News, Murphy shared why she posted the makeup-free selfie in the first place. "I think it was important because I'm a mom, and I'm a grandma. And everyone is on social media, and I think people tend to lead with something negative," the actor reasoned. Murphy added that, oftentimes, she encounters "comments about me that might have been intended to be compliments, but they weren't." Case in point, in July 2026, an X user posted a snap of Murphy to the platform, noting how good she looks for her age. One fan responded, "Right?! Age and good plastic surgery has been kind to her."