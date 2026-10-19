Bewitched's Tabitha Is Now In Her 60s And A Natural Beauty Without Makeup
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Erin Murphy, who portrayed Tabitha Stephens in the popular '60s show "Bewitched," is in her 60s now, and she's more gorgeous than ever. In fact, when fans take stock of what little Tabitha Stephens looks like nowadays, many surmise that she must have had some work done to still look this good. Murphy, however, has made it clear that this is not the case, taking to Instagram in October 2025 to share a makeup-free selfie that set the internet abuzz. "This is 61...WITHOUT a facelift, without any makeup," she proudly penned in the accompanying caption. "Not sure why so many random people on social media feel the need to speculate that I've had a facelift; but I haven't. I suppose it's a backhanded compliment that you think I look good 'for my age.'"
The post generated headlines, and in a subsequent interview with Fox News, Murphy shared why she posted the makeup-free selfie in the first place. "I think it was important because I'm a mom, and I'm a grandma. And everyone is on social media, and I think people tend to lead with something negative," the actor reasoned. Murphy added that, oftentimes, she encounters "comments about me that might have been intended to be compliments, but they weren't." Case in point, in July 2026, an X user posted a snap of Murphy to the platform, noting how good she looks for her age. One fan responded, "Right?! Age and good plastic surgery has been kind to her."
Erin Murphy's skincare routine is relatively easy to replicate
There are plenty of natural ways to keep your skin healthy as you age, and clearly, Erin Murphy knows all the secrets. During her 2025 interview with Fox News, she also shared a little bit about her skincare routine. As the "Bewitched" star acknowledged, "It's mostly, you know, like topical stuff. I use good skincare." She's not necessarily into the super expensive stuff either, with some of her most beloved products coming from the shelves of Trader Joe's. "I wash my face with jojoba oil," the former child star confirmed (we love this organic one from Cliganic), adding that getting a facial every now and then is also a key component of her overall beauty routine. As Murphy asserted, "It's kind of figuring out what works for your skin because everybody's different."
It makes sense Murphy's skincare routine closely resembles everyday women who want to use simple tips and tricks that will actually help slow the aging process, because in her mind, she was never a megastar. In a 2026 interview with People, the actor explained how she had no trouble moving on from her childhood career — she wanted a normal life. "I wanted to do all the things. I was class president. I was a cheerleader. I was homecoming queen," Murphy explained. "I had a very normal childhood. I feel like even being a kid actor, I had a normal childhood because I was still able to do things like be a Girl Scout and stuff like that." And now, like most ordinary folks, she's aging naturally which, in a world where so many celebrities strive to look ageless, is refreshing.