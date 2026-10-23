Quote Of The Day By Albert Einstein: 'Such Isolation Is Sometimes Bitter, But I Do Not Regret Being...'

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Between the theory of general relativity, which changed our understanding of the universe, and his famously wild hair, Albert Einstein is arguably the best-known scientist who ever lived. Born in Ulm, in Württemberg, Germany, on March 14, 1879, Einstein spent his boyhood in Munich. His struggles in high school, with its focus on cramming facts and doing as you're told, are well established. There was even a teacher who, feeling threatened by the young man's presence, wanted him gone. At 15, he quit partway through the term and joined his family in Italy. After a few carefree months, a 16-year-old Einstein tried to get into Zurich's Federal Polytechnic Institute but he failed the entrance exam.

Fortunately, a year at another school, in Aarau, Switzerland, got him in. When he finished college, Einstein had to finally learn the hard way that talent didn't count for much when he'd spent years trying his teachers' patience by skipping lectures that bored him, and clashing with those with whom he disagreed. Unsurprisingly, no teaching offers came in, so he ended up in Bern, reviewing inventions as a technical examiner instead. From his desk, Einstein sent out the papers that rebuilt physics and ultimately made his name.

Eventually, he moved from the patent office to professorships in Zurich and Berlin. The legendary scientist published his general theory of relativity in 1916, with noted astronomers subsequently backing it up in 1919, making him world famous almost overnight. After the Nazis took power, he left Germany and settled in Princeton, New Jersey, in 1933, where Einstein remained until his death in 1955. The renowned physicist knew what it cost to stand apart from the crowd — sometimes willingly and others because he simply had no choice — and that's why he's behind today's quote of the day.