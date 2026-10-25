Quote Of The Day By Oscar Wilde: 'And Unselfishness Is Letting Other People's Lives Alone, Not...'

Oscar Wilde was an Irish fiction writer, essayist, and playwright, and he was renowned for his wit and over-the-top style. He was born in Dublin in 1854 and educated at Trinity College and then Oxford. He worked as a teacher and a writer, and his first book of poems was published in 1881. His work didn't really take off until around 10 years later — "The Picture of Dorian Gray," the only novel that he ever wrote, was published in 1891.

It was his plays that really helped push him over the top as a public and literary figure. Between 1892 and 1895,"The Importance of Being Earnest," "Lady Windermere's Fan," and other plays of his were all produced in London. Wilde was also a leader in the aesthetic movement, which was all about "art for art's sake" (per British Library).

When it came to his personal life, Wilde married Constance Lloyd in 1884. The couple had two children together. Wilde also had a number of affairs with men, perhaps most famously with Lord Alfred Douglas, who was 16 years younger than him — at the time, homosexuality was illegal. Douglas' father knew about and didn't like the relationship, and Wilde ended up suing Douglas' father for libel after he essentially outed him. The author lost the case, and in 1895, he ended up imprisoned for two years for his relationships with men. Upon his release, Wilde moved to Paris, and he died there in 1900. Wilde lived a relatively short, but eventful life, and his sharp wit and intelligence are why he's today's quote of the day.