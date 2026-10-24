Quote Of The Day By Maya Angelou: 'I Think That We're In The Presence Of Courage When We See A...'

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This article includes discussion of sexual assault.

Maya Angelou, whose given name was actually Marguerite Johnson, was known for her candor in her memoirs and poetry, which is what made her so beloved and relatable. She was born on April 4, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri. Her childhood quickly became quite complicated when Angelou's parents went their separate ways and she ended up living with her grandmother in Arkansas. When she was eight, her mother's boyfriend sexually assaulted her. The poet told High Profiles in a 2002 interview that she remembered him being jailed for just one day after Angelou disclosed the crime. He was murdered after his release. "At that moment I thought that my voice had killed him, so it was wise not to say anything at all, just in case my voice would go out and kill people. And so I stopped speaking," Angelou sadly recalled. In her books, she explored this topic, along with other hot button issues including racism and politics.

Angelou became a prominent voice in the civil rights movement, working with legendary activist Malcolm X on the Organization of Afro-American Unity (OAAU) until he was assassinated. Following his death, Angelou started working with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., until he, too, was assassinated. Living through so much turbulence and tragedy prompted Angelou to pen her first autobiography, "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," which received a National Book Award nomination. Before she rose to fame in the U.S., Angelou and her son spent four years in Ghana and Egypt in the 1960s, where she was a music and drama lecturer at the University of Ghana. In 1964, she returned to the states to continue her work there. Our chosen quote of the day exemplifies her fortitude.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).