Quote Of The Day By Leo Tolstoy: 'And All This Befell Me At A Time When All Around Me...'

When you look at Leo Tolstoy's quote and the context in which it was written, the Russian author is outlining how questioning life and its meaning can happen even when things appear to be going well for you. Tolstoy is essentially describing how a midlife crisis or existential angst can hit you completely unawares, and it shows the depths of depression and despair that can lead from it. In a way, this quote also highlights something not to say to someone who is struggling with depression. You don't want to point out if/how things are going well for them since, as we know from Tolstoy, that doesn't really matter when you're in the throes of it. It also goes to show that no matter how well someone might seem to be doing, there could be personal distress that others can't see.

With that, we should give others grace as much as we can since you never know what someone is really going through. We should also give ourselves grace if we're feeling like Tolstoy did. There is, perhaps, some comfort to be found in the realization that others have had deep concerns over the point of life, and they've found a way through. Ignoring the nagging questions didn't help Tolstoy; he ended up having to address them head on. We may have to do the same. If any of this sounds familiar, it could be a sign that it's a good time to see a therapist. How we come to an understanding of what makes life worth living may be unique, but through it all, at least we know we aren't alone.