Hallmark Channel's 7 Best Holiday Movies Of The Early 2000s, Ranked By Reviews

It's officially that time of year again, and we're ready for lots of holiday movie fun. There are already plenty of new Hallmark Channel movies to watch this November, but it's always nice to take a trip down memory lane and watch a few of the network's throwback films too. While fans have said some of the best Hallmark Channel holiday movies feature real magic, we've found a few films from the early 2000s that have a bit of that and more.

If you've been a longtime fan, you might even remember a lot of these heartwarming films. From holiday wishes come true and reconnecting with lost relatives to second chances and fresh starts, we scoured reviews for offerings worth revisiting. Below, we've ranked the best Hallmark Holiday movies of the early 2000s based on their IMDb scores. Whether you're looking for something fun for the whole family or a classic romantic drama, see our top picks.