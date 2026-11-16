Hallmark Channel's 7 Best Holiday Movies Of The Early 2000s, Ranked By Reviews
It's officially that time of year again, and we're ready for lots of holiday movie fun. There are already plenty of new Hallmark Channel movies to watch this November, but it's always nice to take a trip down memory lane and watch a few of the network's throwback films too. While fans have said some of the best Hallmark Channel holiday movies feature real magic, we've found a few films from the early 2000s that have a bit of that and more.
If you've been a longtime fan, you might even remember a lot of these heartwarming films. From holiday wishes come true and reconnecting with lost relatives to second chances and fresh starts, we scoured reviews for offerings worth revisiting. Below, we've ranked the best Hallmark Holiday movies of the early 2000s based on their IMDb scores. Whether you're looking for something fun for the whole family or a classic romantic drama, see our top picks.
7. Eve's Christmas
This 2004 film stars "Clueless" star Elisa Donovan as the titular character, Eve Simon, a successful career woman who is unfulfilled in her personal life. On Christmas Eve, she gets a second chance, making a wish that takes her back to when she left her fiancé, Scott Gustafson (Sebastian Spencer), so she can make a different decision. Although this movie features a fun, classic magical wish-on- Christmas trope, it sits at the bottom of this list with an overall average IMDb score of 5.9/10, an unweighted average of 6.3/10, and an average individual score of 6/10.
6. A Boyfriend for Christmas
"A Boyfriend for Christmas" is for fans of classic "single for the holidays" rom-coms. Holly Grant (Kelli Williams) isn't exactly looking forward to Christmas, but she's surprised one day when a handsome stranger shows up at her doorstep with a tree, fulfilling a long time holiday wish for love. Without giving too much away, this 2004 film is sweet and very true to Hallmark's holiday ethos. Because it's a tad heavy on the cheese, it sits toward the bottom of this list with an overall average IMDb score of 6.5/10, an unweighted average score of 6.9/10, and an average individual score of 7/10.
5. The Christmas Choir
2008 film "The Christmas Choir" is about accountant Peter Brockman (Jason Gedrick), who's inspired to start a choir at a homeless shelter. It's one of Hallmark's more touching films of the early 2000s. Through his work with the choir, Peter finds purpose, and the choir members are given a fresh start in life. This movie, despite its top tier storyline, sits toward the middle of this list. Viewers gave it an average overall IMDb score of 6.7/10, an unweighted average score of 7/10, and an average individual score of 7/10.
4. A Grandpa for Christmas
"A Grandpa for Christmas" is a cozy, heartwarming story that stars Ernest Borgnine and Juliet Goglia. Bert O'Riley (Borgnine), a retired stage performer, reconnects with his granddaughter Becca (Goglia), and they begin to bond. Bert even helps direct Becca's Christmas pageant with his other retired showbiz friends. It's a cute story about reconciliation and the spirit of the holidays that's perfect for the whole family. This 2007 film has an average overall IMDb score of 6.9/10, an unweighted average score of 7.3/10, and an average individual score of 7/10.
3. A Christmas Visitor
This 2002 film is a little different compared to Hallmark's other holiday films. The Boyajian family stopped celebrating Christmas after losing their son to the Persian Gulf War. Years later, a stranger (about the same age as their son) joins them, and the family wonders if the man is a con artist or the holiday miracle they've wished for. Viewers enjoyed this touching story, giving it an average overall IMDb score of 6.9/10, an unweighted average score of 7.4/10, and an average individual score of 10/10.
2. The Christmas Card
"The Christmas Card" is a classic Hallmark romantic drama that follows Sgt. Cody Cullen (John Newton), a soldier serving in Afghanistan, receives a heartfelt Christmas card from Faith Spelman (Alice Evans). Cody travels to the town where it was sent from, running into Faith by chance and later falling in love with her. Fans loved the kismet of this one, and it lands in our second spot with an average overall IMDb score of 7/10, an unweighted average score of 7.6/10, and an average individual score of 10/10.
1. November Christmas
Taking the top spot is 2010 Hallmark Hall of Fame movie "November Christmas." This bittersweet film is set in a small New England town where parents Tom and Beth Marks care for their terminally ill daughter Vanessa. They fear Vanessa won't live to see December, and rally the entire community to help decorate and create holiday cheer early. Although this one is sad at times, it ultimately has a happy ending, and Hallmark fans everywhere loved it. It has an average overall IMDb score of 7.6/10, an unweighted average score of 7.9/10, and an average individual score of 10/10.