Quote Of The Day By Seneca: 'No Man Can Have A Peaceful Life Who Thinks...'

We all know that everyone's life will come to an end one day. This thought can be difficult to grapple with, and different people handle it in different ways. In Seneca's view, though, worrying about death or how to live longer will only steal your peace. Ruminating on trivial societal ideas like status or titles will likely do the same. Seneca said in his letter "On groundless fears" that "we suffer more often in imagination than in reality." To him, spending too much energy worrying about things that may never happen or things that are inevitable won't do us any good.

Avoiding getting overwhelmed by worry is easier said than done — especially today, as we have views of the horrors and depravity happening everywhere at our fingertips. With social media and how we get our news these days, it can be hard to separate ourselves from the frightening things going on in the world around us. Yet, we all strive for inner peace. Seneca's words can offer a welcome reminder to cut ourselves off from the thoughts that worry us that really have no attachment to the present. As they say, "we're all on a floating rock," and letting go of our hangups about the future, our mortality, and what may or may not happen is liberating and does us no harm.