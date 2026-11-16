Quote Of The Day By Michel De Montaigne: 'I Care Not So Much What I Am In The Opinions Of...'

Literary essayists in the modern world can thank Michel de Montaigne for coming up with the form as well as its name. Born in France in 1533, Montaigne wrote to better understand himself in a collection of writings that he published in a book called "Essais," which means "a trial" or "an attempt" in French. He wrote out and wrestled with his thoughts, no matter how mundane, embarrassing, or lofty. In doing so, he was attempting to better understand himself and establishing himself as one of the era's foremost writers and philosophers.

Montaigne was born into an aristocratic family. He only spoke Latin until he was six, and his father hired a musician to play music to gently wake him up every morning. He studied law and worked as a magistrate for a time. At the age of 24, he met and became close friends with Étienne de La Boétie, who tragically died six years after the two men met. There are theories that Montaigne took to writing as a way to find meaning in the wake of his friend's sudden death.

At 38, he secluded himself in a tower at his family estate to write. His first edition of "Essais" was published in 1580, and he added to it multiple times before his death in 1592. Montaigne wrote about nearly everything around him at the time — thumbs and their functionality, kidney stones, how to greet royalty, coming to terms with the inevitability of death, and more. American author Ralph Waldo Emerson described Montaigne as "the frankest and honestest of all writers," according to the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is Montaigne's frank and honest perspectives on life that make him our choice for quote of the day.