The Heartbreaking Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, the royal family's official Twitter account has confirmed. On Thursday, September 8, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace announced that the queen was under medical supervision after doctors had expressed concern for her health. Members of her family promptly joined her at Balmoral, per BBC.

Concerns were first raised for the monarch's health after she was advised to cancel an October 2021 trip to Ireland for medical reasons. She then stayed overnight in a London hospital on October 20 to undergo testing, per Page Six. While the exact health issues weren't made known to the public, the palace did confirm they weren't COVID-related. At the time, the palace released a statement to Page Six saying, "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow."

The queen resumed her royal duties virtually not long after, and was back on her feet the following month. However, she began to miss an increasing number of public engagements at the suggestion of her medical team throughout 2021, including the Church of England's national assembly. That marked the first time she was absent from the General Synod in its 51-year history (via People). Rumors of Her Majesty's poor health continued to plague her well into 2022, particularly during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

As reported by PBS, Queen Elizabeth was absent from the scheduled church service due to "discomfort," and several other cancellations were announced in the months following the event.