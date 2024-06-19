Willie Mays, Baseball Hall Of Fame Inductee, Dead At 93

Baseball icon Willie Mays has died at 93. Mays' son, Michael, confirmed the news on June 18 in a statement reported by MLB.com. "My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones," he said. "I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life's blood."

Widely considered to be the best baseball player of all time, Mays was one of the most iconic players of the 1950s and 1960s. He hit 660 home runs during his time on the field, won 12 Golden Gloves, was a 24-time All-Star, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979. During his rookie year, New York Journal American sportswriter Barney Kremenko nicknamed Mays the "Say Hey Kid," as he could often be heard yelling, "Say hey" during games. This ultimately inspired the song "Say Hey," also known as "the Willie Mays song," by the Treniers. Mays even sang background on the song.

One of Mays' most iconic moments — known as "The Catch" — is considered one of the best defensive plays in baseball history. It happened during the 1954 World Series, when player Vic Wertz hit what looked like a home run. Mays raced down to the edge of the field with his back to the ball, caught it over his shoulder about 460-ft from the plate, swiveled around, and fired it back. Though many believe this to be one of Mays' greatest moments, the truth is his entire career was studded with astonishing feats of athleticism and skill.

