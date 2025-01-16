Bob Uecker, Aka Mr. Baseball, Dead At 90

Bob Uecker, former baseball player, beloved sportscaster, and sometimes actor, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at the age of 90. His family confirmed in a statement that "Mr. Baseball," as he was commonly known, died following a "private battle with small cell lung cancer," per USA Today. The Milwaukee Brewers noted, in their own statement, "Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends."

Uecker was involved with America's favorite pastime for over 65 years, as he pointed out in a 2020 interview on "The Dan Patrick Show." Over the course of his storied career, Uecker was named the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association on five occasions. He was also inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2001 and the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame in 2011. In fact, there's even a bronze statue of him erected outside Miller Park. And yet, as Uecker's family stated, "While his contributions to the game are noteworthy, it is his kindness, humility, and love for family and friends that we will hold closest to our hearts.

