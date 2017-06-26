Things you should never wear on an airplane

Before choosing your travel outfit, think about what you'll be doing that day. You will most likely be sitting in a tight space for an extended period of time, so plan ahead for that, and don't forget the airplane bathrooms. Make sure to avoid any outfits that will be too complicated to get off and on in those teeny tiny rooms.

"Jumpsuits are difficult to remove in teeny bathrooms," Hitha Palepu, author of How To Pack and founder of Hitha On The Go told me. "Also avoid short skirts or dresses and anything low cut."

Cohost of Pop Fashion Kaarin Vembar recommended staying away from "anything that is very fussy. You don't want things with lots of zippers, buttons, or something that has to be on you 'just so' in order to look proper," said Vembar. "You want to be able to be comfortable!"