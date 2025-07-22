Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath Lead Vocalist, Dead At 76

Rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, best known as the frontman of the popular band Black Sabbath, died on July 22, 2025, according to Sky News. He was 76. He is survived by his wife Sharon Osbourne, with whom he was able to make their relationship work for nearly 40 years; his children Jessica, Louis, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne; his adopted stepson Elliot Kingsley; and his beloved grandchildren.

Ozzy struggled with several health issues and endured treatment in an attempt to remedy the pain. In 2020, he shared he'd been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003, according to the Los Angeles Times. Despite Ozzy's diagnosis and the fact that he was living in pain, the rocker continued pushing through and performing concerts. While dealing with the chronic illness, Ozzy told "Good Morning America" he also suffered a fall at his home that led to having surgery on his neck, according to People. The surgery reportedly affected his nerves.

He went in for another surgery in June 2022, which his wife stated would make or break the rest of his life.