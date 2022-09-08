Queen Elizabeth II's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You

Long-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96, as confirmed by The Royal Family. Early on Thursday, Buckingham Palace released an official statement indicating that Her Majesty was "under medical supervision," per her doctors' advisement (via Twitter). The beloved ruler, who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee — marking 70 years on the throne — in June 2022, had endured highly-publicized health issues in the preceding years. Her Majesty was even forced to sit out a number of events at her own Jubilee due to mobility troubles, as The Telegraph reported (via Vanity Fair), ultimately leading to a fast-tracked revision of her official duties.

Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Charles, was ready to take over, with the palace working away in the background to make the transition as smooth as possible, per Page Six. As the managing editor of Majesty magazine, Joe Little, explained, the changeover of power became a more pressing concern due to Her Majesty's "fluctuating health." Although Britons were prepared for her death, it still came as a huge shock to the system. The queen was also sitting on a massive fortune when she passed, of course, the details of which are even more startling.