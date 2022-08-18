How Many Brides-To-Be Actually Cheat At Their Bachelorette Party?

It may be hard for some of us to imagine cheating on someone we've already said the big "yes" to. Still, there are plenty of people who do it, and there's more than one reason why. We've all heard of runaway brides or the concept of getting cold feet. The reason the upcoming big day makes some folks anxious is because commitment can be scary. Some people are reluctant to give up all that comes along with being single (via Wedding Frontier).This can be especially difficult to cope with on a night that is designed to make you feel... well, single. It's also possible that these feelings go deeper than that. Maybe she's questioning whether she wants to get married or whether she wants to be with her spouse-to-be, at all.

Of course, there are some people who are just going to cheat no matter what. Humans aren't necessarily monogamous, and whether monogamy is the best option for you can vary from person to person (via Science Direct). If this kind of behavior is going to surface in someone, the bachelor/bachelorette party is a likely time.

If any of these feelings sound familiar to you, or even if you suspect your future spouse might be having similar thoughts, that doesn't mean that infidelity or a breakup are certainly in your future. Communication is key; find a gentle way to talk to your partner about how you're both feeling before you walk down the aisle. If you're honest and supportive with each other, then your relationship can last a lifetime.