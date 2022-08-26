Ali Fedotowsky-Manno On Family Taco Night, Nashville, And The Bachelorette - Exclusive Interview

I've been watching "The Bachelorette" for years. I'd love to get your thoughts on the current season.

I used to watch every season. It was like ... "My Bachelorette" time. The Monday nights, that was me. Kevin knew to take the kids. In the past few years, I don't know what has happened. A lot of it has to do with [the move], and things were crazy because we moved from California to Nashville, but I haven't watched the last few seasons. This season, I'm trying to catch up, and I was able to watch last week's episode. I'm going to watch [this week's] episode.

As I get older, you realize that the decisions you make in a relationship in your 20s are so different than the decisions you'd make in your 30s, in your 40s. As you grow up, you gain more wisdom or whatever you want to call it, so it's hard for me to watch, because I'm not in my 20s anymore, and I don't want to pick apart these girls' decisions because they're learning. They're in their 20s, they're growing. I was like, "Ugh, I wouldn't." I've been through the experience. I know so much. It's really emotional for everyone.

Would I get so emotional about something in my dating life outside of the show? No, but the show, everything's heightened, so you're getting emotional about things. It's hard for me to watch now because I love these girls so much. Every [season], we're a family, we have a group text message where we all talk, and I want to support them in everything that they do.

From what I've seen, the girls are handling it beautifully. They're all going through their own experience, and I always say to people who ask about the show, "Imagine if your dating life in your early 20s was on national television. You're figuring out life, you're doing all these things. These poor girls are then putting it on TV for everyone to see and talk about." They're doing a great job, and I hope that they find love and all.

That's very true. Whenever I watch, I try to take a step back myself, too, because they're doing the best that they can, and when you're that age, and, especially this season, thrown into a situation where everyone's trying to figure it out.

With Gabby, for instance — the date she had with Nate, who had the daughter — at first, I was thinking, "What is she doing? It doesn't matter. If you love someone, you'll make it work," and then I thought, "Wait a second. I'm thinking that as my 37-year-old self. She's not 37."

She's a lot younger than me. See, that makes sense, but then also I was like, "If he was really the one, if she really felt super strongly about him, I feel like she would've kept him. It was a mixture of "I like him a lot, but not enough to take on that role." That's another thing. It's hard for me to be like, "What do I think is going on in her brain?" because I'm viewing it through a totally different lens.