Meet The Young Woman Who's Trolling People From The White House Twitter Account
This week's biggest news story was the student loan forgiveness plan passed by the administration of President Joe Biden (via CNN). The program will relieve up to $10,000 for federal loan borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year or married couples who make under $250,000 annually. If you received a Pell grant, you can expect up to $20,000 forgiven from your federally borrowed student loans.
The new plan to forgive a chunk of student loans was met with opposition from both Biden supporters and critics alike. Some Democrats were disappointed by the small amount of cancellation and the fact that the cost of a college education is the issue and eliminating a small portion of the debt isn't fixing the bigger problem (per CBS News). Others, mostly Republicans, were angry about the cancellation in general. Some viewed it as unfair to those who have already paid off their loans or never attended college. Even Donald Trump Jr. got involved by posting a controversial tweet, only to get pushback from commentators.
Don Jr. wasn't the only one to take their concerns to Twitter. However, the new White House social media manager is having a lot of fun clapping back at some government officials who are unhappy with the student debt forgiveness plan.
Megan Coyne was the hilarious voice of New Jersey before taking on the White House
Republicans have been voicing their opinions on Twitter about President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, but the official White House Twitter account isn't having it. Megan Coyne, who was once the voice of the hilarious state of New Jersey Twitter account is now tweeting for the White House and we can't get enough of her clap backs (via the New Jersey Globe).
Coyne only recently became the voice of the White House Twitter account, but she's already made a name for herself. She announced that she was leaving the New Jersey account for the Nation's Capital on Twitter, stating, "It's an absolute dream come true to be joining the Office of Digital Strategy as Deputy Director of Platforms. So excited for the journey ahead."
The journey has been a lot of fun for Coyne as she has been calling out all politicians who have taken issue with student loan forgiveness. When Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene went on Fox News to share her unhappiness with the new plan, Coyne shot back from the official White House account, writing, "Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven."
People can not get enough of the way Coyne is running the account. An example of praise came from one Twitter user who wrote, "The @WhiteHouse putting Republicans on blast that had PPP loans forgiven is the kind of petty I want to see more of. Drag them. DRAG. THEM."
Coyne has already made a great impression with her new gig.