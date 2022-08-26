Meet The Young Woman Who's Trolling People From The White House Twitter Account

Republicans have been voicing their opinions on Twitter about President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, but the official White House Twitter account isn't having it. Megan Coyne, who was once the voice of the hilarious state of New Jersey Twitter account is now tweeting for the White House and we can't get enough of her clap backs (via the New Jersey Globe).

Coyne only recently became the voice of the White House Twitter account, but she's already made a name for herself. She announced that she was leaving the New Jersey account for the Nation's Capital on Twitter, stating, "It's an absolute dream come true to be joining the Office of Digital Strategy as Deputy Director of Platforms. So excited for the journey ahead."

The journey has been a lot of fun for Coyne as she has been calling out all politicians who have taken issue with student loan forgiveness. When Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene went on Fox News to share her unhappiness with the new plan, Coyne shot back from the official White House account, writing, "Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven."

People can not get enough of the way Coyne is running the account. An example of praise came from one Twitter user who wrote, "The @WhiteHouse putting Republicans on blast that had PPP loans forgiven is the kind of petty I want to see more of. Drag them. DRAG. THEM."

Coyne has already made a great impression with her new gig.