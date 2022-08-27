Donald Trump Is Absolutely Lashing Out Over The Newly Released Mar-A-Lago Affidavit

The details surrounding the raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate are unraveling, revealing greater detail about why the FBI conducted the search and what they found. On August 26, magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart made the unusual move to allow the unsealing of the affidavit, per CNN. Although large portions of it were redacted, the public was able to see the concerns that spurred the federal agency to drastic action.

The affidavit said in part, "There is probable cause to believe that additional documents that contain classified (National Defense Information) or that are Presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain at (Mar-a-Lago)." It was also revealed that the investigation began on a tip from the National Archives, which noticed classified records among the 15 boxes of material taken from the estate in January 2022. The FBI also stated that it had reason to suspect a possible obstruction of justice on Trump's part, but any evidence of this within the affidavit was redacted.

Trump appears to be unraveling himself. Shortly after the affidavit was made public, he posted his reaction to his Truth Social platform (via Twitter), using exclamation points and all-caps to emphasize his outrage. "Affidavit heavily reacted!!!" he wrote. "Nothing mentioned on 'Nuclear,' a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI and DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover — WE GAVE THEM MUCH."