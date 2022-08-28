Why Former Attorney General William Barr Is Accusing Donald Trump Of Extortion

As Donald Trump's attorney general, William Barr was once a trusted ally. The former president called him "a straight shooter" and "a man with incredible integrity" back in 2020 (per USA Today). But everything changed after the 2020 election, when Barr publicly disagreed with Trump's unsubstantiated claim that fraud had cost him a second term in the White House. Knowing the president would be furious, Barr resigned rather than wait to be fired. During the congressional January 6 hearings, the former attorney general not only repeated his findings, but also doubled down by saying Trump became "detached from reality," adding, "Before the election, it was possible to talk sense to the president . . . After the election, he didn't seem to be listening" (via Newsweek).

Barr, who was also attorney general under George H.W. Bush, recently gave an interview to Common Sense. During it, he proved he is still one of his former employer's harshest critics. He thought Trump could have been a great president, but says the businessman-turned-politician failed to live up to his potential. "He continued to be self-indulgent and petty and turned off key constituencies that ultimately made the difference in the election," Barr said.

Although Barr isn't sure whether the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was justified — he wants to know more about the documents that were taken — he's "irritated" by the consequences it may have. "[I]t actually strengthens Trump and strengthens Biden and hurts the Republican Party going into the midterms," he told Common Sense.