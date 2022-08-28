How BLACKPINK Made History The Moment They Took The 2022 VMAs Stage

As evidence of the global phenomenon that they are, BLACKPINK became the "first all-female K-Pop group to perform" at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28 (via Just Jared). It also happened to be their first U.S. award show performance — and it did not disappoint (via Twitter). Glistening pink fangs framed the stage for BLACKPINK's hyped performance of their new single "Pink Venom." A drop of vivid rosy smoke expanded to envelope the K-pop quartet, who were all dressed in black outfits and pink accents, staying true to their vision for their upcoming "Born Pink" album release.

"We visualized a fang with our hands which most intuitively expresses the 'Pink Venom' concept; Everybody can follow it easily ... there's an impactful dance break at the end [of the music video], and the set is just amazing," Lisa from BLACKPINK said of the song and its TikTok choreography in a press conference (via Billboard). Over two billion views on TikTok and 200 million views on their YouTube video prove that it's going to be one of the biggest songs this year.

The group also won awards for Group of the Year and Best Metaverse Performance earlier in the night at the VMAs (per Teen Vogue), and are all set to share their talent with BLINKS around the world for many years to come.