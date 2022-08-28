How BLACKPINK Made History The Moment They Took The 2022 VMAs Stage
After a two year hiatus that left millions of BLINKS starved, record-breaking K-Pop group BLACKPINK — whose members were unrecognizable before they were famous — stepped back into the spotlight to save their fans. The girl group, comprised of members Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa, did not disappoint with the release. "Pink Venom," one of the most anticipated singles for the group, came out earlier this month complete with a catchy beat, TikTok choreography, and a performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to boot.
"Since 'pink' and 'venom' have contradicting images, we thought they were kind of reminiscent of us ... we are named BLACKPINK and contradiction is our charm — we wanted to show that. It's pink venom, a lovely poison, it's words that most express us," vocalist and rapper Jennie said of the single in an August press conference (via Billboard). To bring their vision to life, the members took to the 2022 VMAs stage to perform "Pink Venom" with perfectly coordinated outfits (obviously) and stunning visuals in the form of dripping pink fangs. While it was the comeback of the season, the performance also marked a significant chapter in music history books.
BLACKPINK is the first female K-Pop group to perform at the VMAs
As evidence of the global phenomenon that they are, BLACKPINK became the "first all-female K-Pop group to perform" at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28 (via Just Jared). It also happened to be their first U.S. award show performance — and it did not disappoint (via Twitter). Glistening pink fangs framed the stage for BLACKPINK's hyped performance of their new single "Pink Venom." A drop of vivid rosy smoke expanded to envelope the K-pop quartet, who were all dressed in black outfits and pink accents, staying true to their vision for their upcoming "Born Pink" album release.
"We visualized a fang with our hands which most intuitively expresses the 'Pink Venom' concept; Everybody can follow it easily ... there's an impactful dance break at the end [of the music video], and the set is just amazing," Lisa from BLACKPINK said of the song and its TikTok choreography in a press conference (via Billboard). Over two billion views on TikTok and 200 million views on their YouTube video prove that it's going to be one of the biggest songs this year.
The group also won awards for Group of the Year and Best Metaverse Performance earlier in the night at the VMAs (per Teen Vogue), and are all set to share their talent with BLINKS around the world for many years to come.