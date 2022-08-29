Fans Are Going Wild For Meghan Markle's New Nickname
On January 8, 2020, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, announced via Instagram that they'd decided to step back from royal duties. The couple said they wanted to "carve out a progressive new role within [the royal] institution," in addition to giving their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor a private and stable childhood. Harry and Meghan expressed how they wanted Archie to grow "with an appreciation of the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing [their] family with the space to focus on the next chapter," which they could achieve by stepping "back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family" as well as becoming "financially independent."
Their "next chapter" officially began on March 31, 2020 (via BBC News). While they still retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles (per Grazia Daily), Markle recently found herself with a new nickname courtesy of New York Magazine's The Cut.
Meghan's new nickname upholds her Californian roots
Once Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, exited their royal lives and moved away from the U.K., they eventually settled in the Santa Barbara neighborhood of Montecito, California (via Metro). Switching the rain for the sun, New York Magazine's The Cut took it upon themselves to change the Duchess of Sussex's royal moniker to Meghan of Montecito in a recent profile of Markle, much to the joy of fans on social media. "The shade lol," one wrote in response on Twitter. "Not her being the biggest troll to her trolls and co-signing Meghan of Montecito," another tweeted. "She's gonna have the last laugh each time."
Having now carved out a fulfilling life with their inner circle, outside the direct scrutiny of the British tabloids (via Hello!), the duchess opened up further about dealing with the pressures of being a royal and what was expected of her — especially when it came to photographs of her children. "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?" Meghan told The Cut. "You tell me how that makes sense and then I'll play that game."
Meghan Markle revealed something pretty significant during her profile with New York Magazine's The Cut
Despite having a strained relationship with social media when she was a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle is contemplating a return to Instagram, as revealed during her interview with New York Magazine's The Cut. Meghan and Prince Harry still have a joint Instagram handle, @sussexroyal, but they stopped posting in March 2020 as they began the process of stepping back from their position as senior royals (via The Guardian).
A few months later, Markle expressed that she had no plans to return to any form of social media. "For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time," Meghan told Fortune in October 2020. "I made a personal choice not to have an account, so I don't know what's out there, and in many ways that's helpful for me."
Whether or not the duchess actually makes the jump and returns to Instagram under her own handle remains to be seen. But she's clearly keen on returning to some sense of normalcy in the online world — one that doesn't have any royal rules attached.