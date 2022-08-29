Fans Are Going Wild For Meghan Markle's New Nickname

Once Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, exited their royal lives and moved away from the U.K., they eventually settled in the Santa Barbara neighborhood of Montecito, California (via Metro). Switching the rain for the sun, New York Magazine's The Cut took it upon themselves to change the Duchess of Sussex's royal moniker to Meghan of Montecito in a recent profile of Markle, much to the joy of fans on social media. "The shade lol," one wrote in response on Twitter. "Not her being the biggest troll to her trolls and co-signing Meghan of Montecito," another tweeted. "She's gonna have the last laugh each time."

Having now carved out a fulfilling life with their inner circle, outside the direct scrutiny of the British tabloids (via Hello!), the duchess opened up further about dealing with the pressures of being a royal and what was expected of her — especially when it came to photographs of her children. "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?" Meghan told The Cut. "You tell me how that makes sense and then I'll play that game."