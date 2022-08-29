Why Donald Trump Is Calling For A Total Do-Over Of The 2020 Election
Former President Donald Trump has not tried to hide that he does not agree with the turnout of the 2020 election which saw him ousted as the leader of the United States and replaced by Joe Biden. He holds the opinion that he truly won the election and that the results were fraudulent up until the end of his time in the White House (per The New York Times).
Trump has repeatedly made claims that he won the election. He told a group of supporters in Georgia, "You know we won Georgia, just so you understand." He added, "They cheated and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it." These outrageous claims led to the tragic riots at the Capitol on January 6th.
Regardless of what Trump may declare, his own officials confirmed that the election was incredibly secure (via Vox). The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released a statement confirming the results, saying, "The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double-checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result."
This confirmation from Homeland Security didn't seem to be enough. Now, in 2022, Trump is demanding a redo of the 2020 election.
Trump took to Truth Social to tell his followers why he thinks the 2020 election needs to be redone
While President Joe Biden is over a year and a half into his term, former President Donald Trump is calling for a redo of the 2020 election (via Salon). He took to his social media platform, Truth Social, calling for a complete overhaul of the election in which he lost.
"So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn't, 'Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election.'" Trump wrote. "This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country. REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!"
Trump is referencing the comments made by Bill Maher on his show, "Real Time with Bill Maher." He said, "Hunter Biden's laptop was buried by the press, even the head of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, said that was a mistake. They buried the story," adding, "They buried the Hunter Biden story before the election because they were like, we can't risk having the election thrown to Trump, we'll tell them after the election," (via the New York Post).
Maher was referencing a story told on a podcast hosted by Sam Harris about media bias.