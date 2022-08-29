Why Donald Trump Is Calling For A Total Do-Over Of The 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump has not tried to hide that he does not agree with the turnout of the 2020 election which saw him ousted as the leader of the United States and replaced by Joe Biden. He holds the opinion that he truly won the election and that the results were fraudulent up until the end of his time in the White House (per The New York Times).

Trump has repeatedly made claims that he won the election. He told a group of supporters in Georgia, "You know we won Georgia, just so you understand." He added, "They cheated and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it." These outrageous claims led to the tragic riots at the Capitol on January 6th.

Regardless of what Trump may declare, his own officials confirmed that the election was incredibly secure (via Vox). The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released a statement confirming the results, saying, "The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double-checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result."

This confirmation from Homeland Security didn't seem to be enough. Now, in 2022, Trump is demanding a redo of the 2020 election.