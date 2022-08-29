The Heartbreaking Death Of Sopranos Star Robert LuPone

Hollywood and Broadway are both mourning the death of Robert LuPone. The actor died on August 27 from pancreatic cancer after dealing with the disease for three years, his theater company announced on Instagram. He was 76 years old.

LuPone had recurring roles on several soap operas, including "Ryan's Hope," "Search for Tomorrow," "Another World," "Loving," and "Guiding Light" (per IMDb). He earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1985 for "All My Children." He also appeared in popular TV shows such as "Sex and the City," "Gossip Girl," "Crossing Jordan," "Law & Order," and "The Affair," but most viewers knew LuPone for his role as Dr. Bruce Cusamano, Tony Soprano's family doctor and next-door neighbor on "The Sopranos."

Earlier this year, fans of HBO's popular drama about a mob family also mourned the deaths of Tony Sirico (who played Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri on the show, per Vanity Fair), Paul Herman (who played Peter "Beansie" Gaeta), and Rae Allen (who played Aunt Quintina Blundetto).