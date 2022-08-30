The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Stunned By Rena Sofer's Exit 'Story' As Quinn

Rena Sofer's exit from "The Bold and the Beautiful" was a shocker, coming amid an apparent renaissance for her character, Quinn. Per Soaps.com, after a while on the sidelines, things picked up for Quinn following the revelation of her husband, Eric Forrester's (John McCook) affair. This was a turning point for Quinn and Eric's marriage because prior to this, it seemed like Eric could no longer satisfy her in the bedroom. His inability to perform led her to seek comfort in the arms of another man, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Eric's affair opened the door for Quinn and Carter to finally enter a proper relationship (via Soaps In Depth). There were a lot of stories left to explore, but sadly, fans won't get to see any of them play out. "Quarter's" love story came to an abrupt end, because of the news that Sofer was vacating the role of Quinn after a 9-year run. Even though the truth about if she will ever return to "The Bold and the Beautiful" was disappointing, there was still something fans could seek solace in. After waiting for Quinn and Carter to reconcile, the prospect of a juicy story to close out Sofer's run was a much-needed light at the end of the tunnel.

Unfortunately, if fans were expecting Quinn's last episode to be full of fanfare, they were sorely disappointed. In fact, several fans have already flocked to social media to express their astonishment at what took place on Sofer's final airdate.