Details We Know About Mikhail Gorbachev's Death

Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91. The political icon's 1991 resignation marked the end of the USSR, per Politico, after the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus fought for their independence and refused to recognize the state any further — Gorbachev had been in power since 1985. The repercussions of his resignation are still being felt today, particularly given the ongoing crisis with neighboring nation Ukraine.

The beloved leader confirmed the shocking move in a live, televised address broadcast to the nation (Gorbachev was widely expected to fight to the end). He admitted in his memoirs, "I still regret that I failed to bring the ship under my command to calm waters, failed to complete reforming the country." Although the fall of the Soviet Union was inevitable, as CNN notes, Gorbachev made major strides establishing Russia as a player in global politics.

The late politician may have felt as though he let everybody down, but in the end Gorbachev will be remembered for what he managed to achieve, rather than what he didn't.