Is The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford Really Going Back To School?

Michelle Stafford is a daytime television icon, having played the role of Phyllis Summers on "The Young and the Restless" on and off for decades. Fans know that Phyllis can be quite dramatic, especially when it comes to her love life. In the past, she's developed romances with characters such as Billy Abbott, Damon Porter, Malcolm Winters, Ronan Mallory, and many more. She's also been married multiple times to fan favorites such as Jack Abbott, Nick Newman, and Danny Romalotti (via Soap Central).

Over the years, Phyllis has found herself in many interesting storylines that have included swapping DNA test results, losing custody of her son Daniel, kidnapping Michael Baldwin, engaging in affairs, and even blackmail, per Soaps. Phyllis has been so devious in the past, that Stafford has had to speak out to remind viewers that she's not her character and would like to stop receiving hate online, per Monsters and Critics. However, the character has been one of the most entertaining women to ever appear in Genoa City, and fans have seen her reinvent herself many times in her career.

Now, it seems that Stafford may have drawn some inspiration from her beloved soap opera character and is looking to take her life in a new direction as well.