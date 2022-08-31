Lizzy Mathis Talks Dinner Party People And Throwing Amazing Parties - Exclusive Interview

What was the most memorable dinner party you've ever attended, and why was it memorable for you?

I'll have to say, some of the most memorable dinner parties I had [were] on this show — yes, 1000%. I didn't go in knowing any of the hosts that we were having the dinner parties with. Everything was so new. I made and felt great connections with each of our guests, which was really nice, [such as] Biker Bob, who [had] all bikers on a ranch. [There were] acres and acres of land, and there were horses, and we barbecued. It was phenomenal. We did one that was a little bit more spiritual and healing, and that was really sweet. We were able to meditate and look out at the Earth and trees and the sunset. That was beautiful. I think [the parties on] this series actually have been my most memorable dinner parties.

Related to that, if you could throw your dream dinner party for you and invite anybody you wanted, who would you invite and how would you theme the party?

This is a great question. If I could throw my dream dinner party, I probably would have a dinner party on a boat because I love the water. I would want everyone to experience the water, and I would probably have a mixture of people. If it were up to me, I would definitely have Oprah. I would have Martha Stewart. I would have some of my family. I would have some thought leaders. I would have some chefs that I was really inspired by. I would love to mix it up and make it a really interesting night.

What do you think you'll serve them?

I would probably serve them a mixture of modern soul food. Soul food is something that feels like home to me, something I grew up on. As I've learned how to navigate my way through the kitchen and become a home chef myself, it's one of the things that I really like, to elevate the soul food experience. I would probably do a take on an elevated, clean version of down-home cooking.