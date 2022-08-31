The Shocking Reason Chandler Massey's Will Is Returning To Salem And Days Of Our Lives

Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) are two of the most beloved and groundbreaking characters on "Days of Our Lives." As the sons of Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) and Justin (Wally Kurth) and Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), both men are legacy characters. They also made daytime TV history as the first gay men to ever wed on a soap opera.

Will and Sonny have a very sweet, yet dramatic love story. The couple fell hard for one another, and Sonny even helped Will come out to his friends and family (via Soaps). However, they've been torn apart many times as well. The duo has been separated by divorce, cheating, and even death, per Soaps in Depth. Thankfully, the pair always seem to find their way back to one another no matter the circumstances. Currently, the fan-favorite couple is married but is engaging in a long-distance relationship after Will left Salem and Sonny behind to work on a screenwriting project in Hollywood (via Soap Dirt).

However, the couple is still thought to be going strong and it's being reported that Will is headed back to Salem in the near future, but sadly his reunion with Sonny won't be a happy one. It looks like tragedy will strike the couple and Will's return will be on an unhappy note.